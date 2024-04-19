Norwegian salmon prices continue to retreat after reaching record levels two weeks ago, market sources said.

"But it's still an enormously high level, my God. It is impressively high. I am surprised that it is so high," said one exporter.

The exporter pointed to scarce availability of fish at the moment and little prospect of increased processing looking ahead.

"That's why prices stay high. Then we'll see what happens - but at the same time we have to be careful next week," he said, warning others about holding large amounts of stock before Barcelona, where it is difficult to run around and sell fish at the same time.