Norwegian salmon prices remained largely flat this week, with market sources not entirely sure where the market is heading.

One producer, noting a tug of war over business, said he was a little uncertain about where salmon prices will land, but thinks fish could be somewhat cheaper since last week.

"I will bet NOK 74 (€6.21/$6.63) on 3-4 kilos, and then NOK1 (€0.08/$0.09)