Prices for Norwegian salmon scheduled for delivery next week have cooled after sharp rises last week. Unsold inventory is being let go at a discount.

After a topsy-turvy few weeks for the market, one exporter said there is still a lot of fish remaining that is being sold off cheaply, putting average at prices between NOK 84-88 (€7.63-€8.00/$8.27-$8.66) for fish between 3 and 6 kilograms.

This compares with NOK 84-95 (€7.63-€8.64/$8.27-$9.36) last week.

A second exporter reported a quiet market, noting that business appears to happening later than usual.