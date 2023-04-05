In Norway, Easter is a major holiday. It means heading to the mountains for the last serious skiing of the year, or lounging in the sun against the wall of your cabin.

With Wednesday the final working day before the holiday, not many people were still trading salmon.

But among those still doing so, the consensus seems to be that prices are slightly up from last week.

"We'll keep going throughout the day. So it's a bit early to say anything yet, but I'm guessing we'll go up a bit in price this week," one exporter told IntraFish.