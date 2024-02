Norwegian salmon market sources were struggling Friday to determine where prices are heading into next week.

Last week, storms in Norway disrupted the supply chain and limited the amount of salmon exports, keeping prices flat. The main 3–6 kilo industrial sizes traded last week for between between NOK 98 (€8.58-€10.07) and NOK 115 ($9.28-$10.90).

"We are waiting for the prices, but it looks like it is fairly stable from last week, that is the impression we have.