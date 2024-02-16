Norwegian salmon market sources are expecting higher prices next week despite mixed signals in the market driven by reduced processing volume and a higher number of lower-quality production fish available.

"We haven't sold anything, we only hear that the price is going up. So now we are waiting for things to settle, and it doesn't happen until three or four o'clock these days," a salmon producer said.

One salmon exporter reported a quiet market in which the picture is complicated by the number of lower-quality production fish competing against higher-quality salmon.