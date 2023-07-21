Recent falls in Norwegian salmon prices gathered momentum this week.
"Over the course of the week, prices have become weaker. The average prices will probably be well below NOK80 (€7.15/$7.94)
Spot prices for the main 3-6 kilo fish have fallen sharply since the beginning of June with further falls expected next week.
