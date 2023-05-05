Norwegian salmon industry sources reported stable prices in Friday trading although the market picture was not entirely clear.

"There are few large fish, and a lot of fish between two and five kilos, so I guess the prices will rise for the biggest fish, and fall for the smallest," an exporter said.

Prices had not settled down by early afternoon in Norway, although signs pointed to stable or slightly lower prices, market sources said.

"Stable prices, and little big fish," said a second exporter in central Norway.

Last week, there was a significant drop in prices of over NOK 10 (€0.86/$0.94). Several sources reported prices between NOK 100-110 (€8.56-9.42/$9.41-10.34) kilo for 3-6 kilo fish.

"The prices go down by approximately a couple of kroner due to slightly more volume and a full week. There is pressure on the small fish," said a third exporter.

The source cited prices of NOK 103-114 (€8.83-€9.78/$9.71-$10.74) for 3-6 kilo fish.

Another exporter in northern Norway said the market is very quiet.

"The farmers are trying for stable prices, but we are moving from a four-day week, and it has gone down at the end of the week. There are some leftovers, and there is insanely little pressure in the market."

The exporter reported prices between NOK 100-108 (€8.56-€9.26/$9.41-$10.17) for 3-5 kilo fish.

He also said there is competition for the biggest fish.

"For fish over five kilos there is probably a large variation, based on how the fish is to be used. The biggest fish of all are all over the place between NOK 120-140 (€10.29-€12.01/$11.31-$13.19)/kilo."

A fifth exporter reported few concrete offers but a lot of speculation.

"Had it not been for the euro exchange rate helping so much in recent weeks, I am very excited about where we would have been. Customers are incredibly wait-and-see and say their demand is incredibly low. They buy the fish when they need the fish, they are not ahead of the curve, the exporter said

Meantime a producer in northern Norway cited stable prices.

3–4 kg: NOK100–103 (€8.56-€8.83/$9.41-$9.71)/kg

4–5 kg: NOK107–108 (€-€9.26/$-$10.17) /kg

5–6 kg: NOK110–120 (€9.42-€10.29/$10.34-$11.31)/kg

6+ kg: NOK118–120 (€10.12-€10.29/$11.12-$11.31)/kg