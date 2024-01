Norwegian salmon prices remain at high levels as the first week of 2024 draws to close.

Prices soared heading into the New Year with fewer fish available on the market because of reduced production during the holiday period.

"It is especially fish over 5 kilos that seem to rise in price, and then it looks like everything under 5 kilos remains stable. But 5+ is going up a bit, because there is still a lack of large sizes," said one exporter.