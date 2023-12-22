Prices for the larger salmon sizes are soaring in the days before Christmas as factories and processors shut up for the holidays and demand surges, industry players told IntraFish.

The English expression "all over the place" is repeated by several of the sources IntraFish spoke to on Friday to get a sense of the price picture for salmon.

"It's been a horrible week, but it happens to be at Christmas too, with factories closing down and people taking Christmas holidays," one exporter told IntraFish.