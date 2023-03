Norwegian salmon prices for next week have continued to rise amid reduced availability.

During Friday trading, fish in the main 3-6 kg industrial sizes were fetching NOK 120-127 (€10.66-11.28€/$11.33-$11.98)/kg compared with NOK 114-125 (€10.12-€11.09/$10.74-$11.78)/kg last week.

"It is a high price level. Yes, it is absolutely crazy high," an exporter said.

The main reason for the price increase is that a small volume of fish is being processed, the exporter said.