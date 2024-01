Shares in leading Norwegian salmon farmers dipped during Thursday trading after fish prices plunged by around NOK 30 (€2.65/$2.90) per kilo over the last several days.

At one point, Mowi, the world's largest salmon producer, saw its share price fall back just under 3 percent to NOK181.35 (€16.02/$17.54), however at the time of writing its shares were trading at NOK183.10 (€16.18/$17.71).

Leroy Seafood was down just under 1.5