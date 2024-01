Norwegian salmon market sources struggled to estimate prices on Friday after what is being described as a historic price drop of NOK20- NOK30 (€1.77-€2.66/$1.94-$2.91) this week.

None of the buyers and sellers spoken to by IntraFish on Friday had completed any firm business and were therefore unable to determine where price levels might be headed next week.

A range of descriptions have been used this week to describe the market, ranging from "complete chaos" to a "collapse for the ages."