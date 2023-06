Norwegian farmed salmon prices are expected to again move downward next week, with one exporter telling IntraFish the market is in "chaos."

After a long period at extremely high price levels, salmon prices started to drop significantly last week, and the sharp fall continues, several industry player told IntraFish on Friday.

"Another bloody week," one exporter said. "I hope it can stabilize now."

The prices show a fall of around NOK 15 (€1.30/$1.40)