Norwegian salmon prices continue to rise as a lag in production caused by the Easter holiday means demand continues to outstrip supply.

"We have had three days without harvest. In weeks with red days in the calendar, there is usually no demand in the market. What we are experiencing now is a lag," one exporter told IntraFish.

Another exporter said he expects the price to rise around NOK 5 (€0.45/$0.50) per kilo to an average of NOK 124 (€10.88/$12.00)

"There is little harvesting going on.