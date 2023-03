Prices for Norwegian farmed salmon have continued to fall amid increased availability and indifferent demand.

Exporters agree that prices are broadly down on last Friday and that there is a good deal of leftover fish still for sale, but around lunchtime on Friday, the market was still too volatile to give precise ranges and market sources were unwilling to put a price on fish.

"I hear there are quite a few fish left. There are many who are trying to bring the price down again.