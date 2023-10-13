Inclement weather along Norway's coast this week is contributing to a rise in farmed salmon prices after their retreat last week.

Wind and rain have created challenges for salmon deliveries, resulting in higher prices, sources told IntraFish.

One exporter told IntraFish that for sizes between 3-6 kilos, prices are around NOK 82 (€7.10/$7.50) to NOK 84 (€7.30/$7.70) into Oslo.

This is a solid increase compared with last week, with several sources reporting that prices are over NOK 80 (€6.90/$7.30) again for the medium sizes.