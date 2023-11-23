UK-based scampi producer Whitby Seafoods has appointed a new finance director to help drive growth plans at the company.

Carol Gee joins Whitby's board and senior leadership team, and will contribute to the overall business strategy with a focus on driving financial performance at the company. She will also oversee the management and development of the finance and HR teams.

Gee has many years of experience in finance and management, having worked in private sector businesses across a diverse range of sectors including FMCG, manufacturing and retail.