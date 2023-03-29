Japanese seafood colossus Kyokuyo announced the retirement of its Executive Vice President and former Managing Driector Ken Sakai on March 27.

In a statement, the company said Sakai will be stepping down at the annual general meeting, effective June 27. He has been the vice president of the company since 2021.

Tokyo-based Kyokuyo specializes in the processing, distribution, and sale of a wide range of seafood products.

Alongside Nissui and Maruha Nichiro, the company is regarded as one of Japan's seafood big three.

Sakai, who joined the company in 1978, holds an undergraduate degree from Tokyo University of Fisheries. He was appointed to the board in 2014 and promoted to managing director in 2016, a position he held for four years.

The company posted revenues of ¥253,575 million (€1.8 billion/$1.9 billion) for the financial year ending March 2022.

Kyokuyo's product line includes fresh and frozen seafood, such as tuna, salmon, shrimp, squid, and other seafood products. It operates its own fishing vessels and also sources seafood from other fishing companies around the world.

The company, which was founded in 2017, has a global presence and exports its products to markets throughout Asia, Europe, and North America.