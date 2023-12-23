A veteran Trident Seafoods' executive has left the company as part of a recent restructuring and layoffs at the Alaska processing giant.

Phil Knight, Trident's technical director for surimi export sales, announced his departure on LinkedIn on Friday.

Phil Knight

Knight, who has spent nearly 26 years at Trident, said he is now pursuing work as a seafood consultant.

"I am available for consultations and open to new opportunities in the seafood industry," he told IntraFish.

On Dec. 12, Trident announced it is selling off its plants in Kodiak, Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass, Alaska, as part of a larger company reorganization.

The four Trident plants employ over 1,000 workers, with employment peaking in the summer season.

Article continues below the advert

In addition to the plant sell-offs, Trident said it is also downsizing support staff at its Seattle headquarters, resulting in a 10 percent reduction in headcount.

The surprise announcement by Trident follows a particularly rough time for all of Alaska's seafood processing companies.

Across many species, the combination of inflation, declining demand, excess supply, and foreign competition has driven down prices, squeezed margins and displaced US producers from markets they developed over decades.

A record catch of sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay in 2022 led to an oversupply of wild salmon in global markets. At the same time, demand for seafood fell sharply because of inflation's impact on consumer spending.

Alaska processors struggling to sell off the excess salmon from 2022, offered fishermen a base price of 50 cents this season -- less than half of what they were paid in 2022 -- angering fishermen and touching off protests during this summer's fishing season.