US seafood wholesaler Stavis Seafoods has named Mark Emmith its new CFO.

Emmith replaces Mary Fleming, who will be leaving Stavis in June after more than 40 years at the company.

"Mary started at the bottom of the ladder and worked her way up, learning multiple tasks in the importing, accounting and sales departments," the company said in a statement.

In 2002, she was promoted to CFO, where she has served for the past 22 years.

Emmith has two decades of CFO experience across diverse industries, including manufacturing, insurance, and food and beverage.

"His proficiency in mergers and acquisitions due diligence and his track record of achieving short and long-term benchmarks position him as a valuable addition to Stavis Seafoods," the company said.

Most recently, Emmith was CFO for Massachusetts-based baking company Jessica's Brick Oven.

In August 2023, David Lancaster departed from his role as CEO of Boston-based Stavis after nearly two years in the job. Soren Dalsager, who became CEO of Profand USA in January 2023, took over as CEO of Stavis after Lancaster's departure.

In 2018, Stavis was acquired by Spain's Profand Group, a multinational fishing and seafood company with more than 3,000 employees and business operations in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America and Africa.