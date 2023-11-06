Randy Rhodes, president of US catfish supplier Harvest Select and a 41-year seafood industry veteran, is retiring from the company.

He has served as president of Harvest Select since 2008. Prior to joining the Alabama-based company, Rhodes led national sales for US-based Inland Seafood and has also previously served as senior vice president of American Pride Seafoods/Southern Pride Catfish.

Rhodes said the time is right for moving on.

"It's been a tough few years, and I'm not getting any younger and I want to try something new. I'm healthy. It was just a mutual decision. I want to find something fun to do without the stress of running a company."

Chris Barnette, who was named COO of the company earlier this year, succeeds Rhodes as company president.

Harvest Select, which was started in 1991 by five local farmers, is now owned by a private group that includes catfish farmers. The company manages over 4,400 acres of catfish farms and sells and distributes its products nationwide.