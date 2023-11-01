Jeff Goldberg, the former president of Fortune Fish & Gourmet's Fortune Imports division, has joined US premium seafood importer Mark Foods as director of sales and purchasing.

Goldberg left US-based Fortune in May after nearly five and a half years under a management shake up.

Ian Navarro, the company's chief marketing officer, and Sean Burke, its CFO, also left the company.

Prior to his job at Fortune, Goldberg spent more than 23 years at at US shrimp importer Mazzetta Company, working in sales and purchasing.