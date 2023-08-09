US scallop processor Northern Wind has hired Eli Hollon as its senior director of quality assurance.

Hollon comes to Northern Wind after spending the past 15 months as director of food safety and quality assurance at Alabama-based seafood distributor Ren Seafoods.

Hollon has previously served in quality assurance roles with California-based seafood distributor Southwind Foods and US broadline foodservice distributor Sysco. He has also previously served as the senior manager of procurement and technical services with Chicken of the Sea, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Hollon will work to develop new safety and quality procedures and assist with local, state and federal health inspections, the company said.