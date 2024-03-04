Massachusetts-based processor and distributor Northern Wind has appointed Andrea Zurkan as senior director of foodservice sales.

Zurkan brings more than two decades of foodservice sales experience to her new role.

She has worked for Massachusetts-based seafood wholesaler Eastern Fisheries and was director of national accounts for US canned seafood brand Chicken of the Sea.

Zurkan also worked for Mar-Lees Seafood as an account manager and at US Foods as a seafood buyer and merchandiser.

"Her extensive background in foodservice seafood sales, coupled with her leadership acumen, adds a dynamic dimension to our management team," said Northern Wind Chairman Ken Melanson.

In October 2021, Northern Wind, along with Raymond O’Neill & Son Fisheries and Suncoast Seafood, were acquired by ACON Investments to form a new holding group called Atlantic Sustainable Catch.

The group of companies collectively produce scallops, North Atlantic lobster and ahi tuna. It employs roughly 600 workers across five locations in Massachusetts and New Brunswick, Canada.