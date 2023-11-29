US-based aquaculture technology and equipment group Innovasea has appointed Rudi Seim as managing director of its office in Bergen, Norway.

Seim joins Innovasea from Benchmark Genetics, where he worked as head of production for Norway and global fish health.

Seim has more than 15 years of experience in the global aquaculture industry.

At Innovasea he will oversee all operations in Norway, including business development, sales, service, and customer support.

“Not only does he have a great understanding of the market and strong contacts throughout the industry, but his background in genetics and egg production brings another area of expertise to Innovasea,” David Kelly, CEO of Innovasea, said.