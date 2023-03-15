UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group has hired Nicola Hunter as head of seafood purchasing and strategic sourcing.

Hunter comes most recently from Sea-Farms, where she has been head of seafood buying for almost 11 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that she was a senior fish buyer at Coldwater Seafood.

The appointment comes after Phil Nickells, who joined the company in May 2020 as head of procurement at Hilton Seafood UK, changed his LinkedIn profile in February, suggesting he was no longer at the group.