Retail giant Tesco is losing its aquaculture manager, who announced on Friday on LinkedIn he is leaving for another opportunity in the aquaculture sector after just over three years at the group.

Prior to joining the retail giant, Benjamin Weis was the farm manager for Mowi Scotland from 2018 to 2019. He also worked as a fish health specialist for Scottish Sea Farms from 2016 to 2017.

Weis did not disclose what his next opportunity will be in the post.