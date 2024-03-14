Thai Union-owned canned seafood giant John West has named a new managing director, following the departure of Paul Stephenson last month.

Mark Doherty, previously commercial director at John West, took over the reins of the company on March 12.

He will lead all John West entities including the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and export markets.

Doherty has been with John West for 15 years and has held a variety of positions in key account management and commercial roles.

He has been commercial director for six years.