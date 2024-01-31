The top sustainability executive at frozen seafood group The Fishin' Company has left her role after just one year on the job.

Susanna Wingard Brian began working as director of sustainability and traceability at The Fishin' Company, one of the largest frozen seafood suppliers to Walmart, in December 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile. In an update in January, Brian said she has rejoined The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Washington, DC as manager of the NGO's seafood markets area.

Brian worked for several years at WWF on seafood initiatives, including on the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST) project. She also worked at Sustainable Fishery Partnership.

The Fishin' Company has seen a steady stream of top executive exits in recent years, including a president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

The seafood supplier, whose headquarters are listed as being in Pennsylvania, has a significant number of its staff based in Arkansas, home to retail giant Walmart, which makes up a significant portion of the group's business.

The company has supplied a huge range of wild and farmed products to Walmart over the years, including pangasius, wild salmon, shrimp and Pacific cod, most of which is processed in China.

According to the Fishin' Company website, the company is the largest importer of tilapia in the United States.

In addition to Walmart and subsidiary Sam's Club, The company also counts retailers HEB, Meijer and foodservice giant Sysco among its key accounts.

The Fishin' Company is owned by CEO Manish Kumar.