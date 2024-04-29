Soren Dalsager, interim CEO of US seafood distributor Stavis Seafoods, has left the company as part of a management reshuffle.

He will be replaced by Juan Lopez Martinez, the company's current vice president of purchasing, Stavis said in a statement sent to IntraFish.

"With his extensive experience and unwavering dedication, Juan is well-prepared to lead Stavis into a successful future," the company said.

Dalsager has also left his post as the CEO of Profand USA, the US division of Spanish seafood giant Grupo Profand, which owns Stavis.