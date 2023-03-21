Seafood industry veteran Tom Pickerell is stepping down from his role as executive director of the The Global Tuna Alliance at the end of March, he confirmed to IntraFish. He will leave the organization on March 31.

He left his previous role as global tuna director at the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) in September 2019 to set up his own consultancy, Tomolamola Consulting. It was also at this time he became executive director of the The Global Tuna Alliance, an independent group of retailers and tuna supply chain companies.