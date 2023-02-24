Former Tesco aquaculture manager Benjamin Weis announced Friday he is joining tilapia farmer Regal Springs.

Prior to joining the retail giant, Weis was the farm manager for Mowi Scotland from 2018 to 2019. He also worked as a fish health specialist for Scottish Sea Farms from 2016 to 2017.

Founded in 1988 in southern Mexico, Regal Springs is one of the largest vertically integrated tilapia producer in the world. The company currently has sites across the world, including Honduras, Indonesia and China.