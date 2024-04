Brazilian agro-industrial giant C.Vale has appointed company veteran Edio Jose Schreiner as its CEO, a newly created post under a modernization drive for the cooperative.

C.Vale is Brazil's second largest tilapia producer behind rival cooperative Copacol.

Schreiner has been with C.Vale for 48 years, scaling the corporate ladder from his time as an administrative assistant, through commercial management, overseeing machines, parts and accessories, to the supply division.