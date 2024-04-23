Tilapia breeding and genetics group GenoMar Genetics named Gustavo Bozano as its new CEO on Tuesday.

He will start in his new position on May 1, the company said in a statement.

Bozano has more than 30 years of experience in the Brazilian aquaculture industry, where he has held various technical, managerial and leadership positions.

For 19 years, he has been managing partner at AquaLagus Consultoria e Representacao Agropecuaria, a consultancy company specializing in the operational and economic analysis of biological performance in tilapia production.

In addition, he has been working as technical and operations director at Mcassab, a Brazilian tilapia producer, and as commercial and marketing manager for animal feed at InVivo Group, a food and beverage manufacturing company.

"I am very excited about joining GenoMar to further develop its position as the leading tilapia genetics supplier worldwide," said Bozano. "I have experienced the value of genetics and efficient distribution of genetic products to be a key contributor to a healthy and profitable tilapia industry."

Alejandro Tola Alvarez, who has served as CEO in GenoMar Genetics Group for the last seven years, has been appointed as executive director for non-salmonids at Blue Future Holding, GenoMar's parent company.

In his new role, Alvarez will use his experience and network in global aquaculture to support Blue Future Holding’s efforts at identifying, evaluating, and integrating new investment opportunities.

He will also support current portfolio companies in their scale-up, including GenoMar, where he will be part of the board of directors and continue to perform as director of breeding and R&D.