Three top executives at US-based seafood supplier Fortune Fish & Gourmet have left after the group merged its imports division into another department.

Longtime industry veteran Jeff Goldberg, president of the company's Fortune Imports division, confirmed to IntraFish he was no longer working at the company as of last week but declined to provide further details.

"I am a free agent looking for a new role in the seafood space," he posted on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday.