Thai Union-owned UK seafood brand John West has named Vikki Babb as its new international marketing director replacing Jon Burton, who moved to Thai Union's Marine Proteins business unit last month.

Babb assumes overall responsibility for John West’s marketing for the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and international markets and becomes part of John West’s leadership team.

She joined John West in 2020 as Brand Controller Everyday Fish, where she developed and owned the portfolio strategy of more than 200 products and the annual brand plan.