Thai Union-owned Chicken of the Sea, one of the largest canned and frozen seafood suppliers to the US market and a self-described "major supplier of North American lobster," has decided to remove the North Atlantic lobster category from its frozen foods division.

The company told IntraFish Monday in a statement that after reviewing the Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods product portfolio, the move is part of a strategy to "drive improved performance in this challenging business climate."

The company sell lobster under both a private label brand the Orion Seafood brand.