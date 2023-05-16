Bangkok-based seafood giant Thai Union appointed former Princes executive Chris Shearlock as its new sustainability director for Europe.

He replaces Tracy Murai, who has been promoted to assistant director for global fisheries sustainability.

Shearlock joins Thai Union from Mitsubishi-owned seafood group Princes in the UK, where he worked as senior sustainable sourcing manager.

"Chris’ appointment comes at an important moment in the group’s sustainability journey as we will soon announce a major update to our sustainability strategy SeaChange with new and expanded goals and commitments through 2030," said Adam Brennan, group director of sustainability at Thai Union.

Shearlock will play a key role across Europe and Africa in the roll-out of SeaChange 2030 and will be working closely with the group’s commercial teams.