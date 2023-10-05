Global seafood giant Thai Union has named Ricardo Luzio as its new fish procurement director for Europe, based in Paris.

Luzio was previously general manager at Thai Union's Indian Ocean Tuna (IOT) in the Seychelles, the third-largest factory in the group's global operations, since 2020.

He will be replaced at IOT by Jamikara Techasaratoole, who will become the company's first female general manager.

Luzio has been with Thai Union for 31 years and was plant manager at the group’s European Seafood Investments Portugal (ESIP) plant before taking over the role of general manager at IOT.