Maarten Geraets, managing director of Thai Union's Alternative Proteins business, has left the company, according to a post on LinkedIn.

Geraets has headed up the Bangkok-based segment since May 2021 before which he spent 13 years with global food giant Nestle.

In a LinkedIn post Geraets refers to moving out of Thai Union and looking for his next opportunity "driving the future of food".

He describes building Thai Union's "disruptive and pioneering" alternative protein category from scratch, "bringing plant-based seafood to the world".