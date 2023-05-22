Tesco, the UK's largest retailer appointed former New England Seafood International (NESI) executive Ben Lambden its new sustainable aquaculture and fisheries manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"I am gutted to be leaving New England Seafood and the Sealaska group and wish nothing but the best for them in the future," Lambden said on LinkedIn.

"But onto the next challenge, understanding the seafood world on the other side of the table. I cannot wait to learn all about Tesco and its supply base, hopefully aiding them to continue to be the number one retailer in the future (especially in seafood...)"