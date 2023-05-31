Blake Lee-Harwood is leaving his role as chief programs officer with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) after more than ten years with the organization.

He is leaving to set up a new international consultancy specializing in policy, communications, and advocacy for sustainable seafood, with a focus on environment and climate change.

During his tenure at SFP, Lee-Harwood served in a variety of senior management positions.

He created many of the tools and systems underlying sustainable seafood today, including the first global database of fishery improvement projects (FIP), and he is also credited with inventing the Ocean Disclosure Project (ODP), a global platform for voluntary disclosure of seafood sourcing.