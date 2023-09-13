Spanish indoor shrimp farmer Noray has appointed Benjamin Ajo as its new CEO.

Ajo joins the Valladolid, Spain-based firm from Swedish RAS salmon producer Re:ocean, where he was chief commercial officer on a part-time basis.

He steps into the role vacated after 15 years by co-founder Bjorn Aspheim, with the aim of consolidating the company's expansion plans.

His previous experience includes nearly nine years with Swedish seafood group Insula in various senior executive roles and eight years working in export and seafood at Broderna Hannsons, Gothenburg, including as managing director of Blue North Seafood .

He is also chairman of the board at Swedish foodtech pioneer Kobb, which cultivates and refines seaweed for healthcare, skincare and food industry customers.