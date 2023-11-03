Despite having spent a large part of her career in the foodservice and oil and gas sectors, it was not a difficult decision for Therese Log Bergjord to accept the CEO position at feed giant Skretting when she was offered the role back in 2017.

Bergjord was attracted by Skretting’s strong brand and the long-term growth prospects of the Norway-based company and the overall feed sector.

“I was honored and proud to be asked,” Bergjord told IntraFish.

Diversity is one topic that is high on Bergjord's agenda, and while each region where Skretting operates faces differing diversity challenges, the issue of gender equality remains fairly similar across the globe.