Sofina Foods has announced the appointment of Ash Amirahmadi as new CEO of Sofina Foods Europe, heading up subsidiaries Greenland Seafood Europe, Young's Seafood and Karro.

Amirahmadi joins Sofina Foods Europe from Arla UK, the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative, where he has been managing director since 2018.

He takes over from Michael Latifi, who has been CEO for Sofina Foods Europe since 2021. Latifi remains the founder, chairman and CEO of the Sofina Foods group.

Amirahmadi is a leading figure in the UK’s food, drink and farming sectors and is the current chair of the boards of both Dairy UK and the Institute of Grocery Distribution.