Brooklyn, New York-based Acme Smoked Fish, the largest smoked salmon supplier in North America, earlier this month named a new CEO, replacing two members of the founding Caslow family in their executive roles.

Eduardo Carbajosa, who took on the role earlier this month, joined Acme in 2007 as CFO, later moving into an executive director role. He was promoted to president in 2020.

David and Adam Caslow, members of what is now a four-generation family of owners, served as co-CEOs at the group prior to Carbajosa taking over.