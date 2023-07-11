Ken Boyer, a food safety and sustainability executive with Denver-based seafood supplier Seattle Fish Co. is now the first-ever industry member to be named an officer of the Western Association of Food & Drug Officials (WAFDO), a nonprofit association dedicated to improving communication and cooperation among local, state and federal food safety and consumer protection programs in the western United States.

WAFDO changed its bylaws to appoint Boyer as its 2023 president, Seattle Fish Co. said in a press statement.

“When I first joined WAFDO nine years ago, I noticed a lack of food industry experts in leadership positions,” said Boyer. “I’m honored to not only represent the seafood sector, but to invest time in this community to provide a perspective from industry experts."

Boyer has more than 30 years of experience at Seattle Fish Co., where he trains and mentors other industry members in Colorado and teaches seafood HACCP-certified courses to industry and regulatory partners around the country.

“Effective and proactive food safety systems are a cornerstone in building consumer trust in our food supply, and Ken is an inspirational leader in this area,” said Seattle Fish Co. CEO, Derek Figueroa.

“We’re incredibly proud to have a Seattle Fish Co. employee advocate for our industry in such an impactful way. He’s already making waves by becoming their first industry president, so we can’t wait to see how his passion and dedication reverberates through WAFDO for years to come.”

In November of 2021, Seattle Fish Co. was sold to Armand Agra, a subsidiary of Canada-based Founders Group of Food Companies.

Armand Agra is a holding company that owns Sierra Meat and Seafood as well as Flocchini Family Provisions. The company is part of the British Columbia-based Founders Group of Food Companies, whose portfolio includes Purewater Foods, Ganache Gourmet and Freshstone Kitchen. Nevada-based Armand Agra also owns Durham Ranch and MacDonald Meat Co.

Prior to the sale, Seattle Fish company was owned by the Iacino family. Mose Iacino founded Seattle Fish Company in 1918.

In 2019, James Iacino, grandson of Mose Iacino and former CEO of Seattle Fish Company, stepped down from his role in daily operations to focus on a political career, naming Derek Figueroa as CEO and president.