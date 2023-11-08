Sealaska CEO Anthony Mallott announced Wednesday he is leaving his position to help the Alaska Native Corporation shape a new leadership structure for the years to come.

Sealaska is the owner of New England Seafood International Limited (NESI) in the United Kingdom.

Sealaska's outgoing CEO Anthony Mallott.

“Now that we have a strong international business platform, we are thinking about how to do more to use business successes to benefit shareholders and communities,” Mallott said in a statement. “Our current level of success is proof of how much strength our values provide us.