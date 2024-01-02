The National Fisheries Institute (NFI), the largest seafood trade group in the United States, appointed Kayla Bennett as its new media and communications manager.

She replaces Melaina Lewis, who joined NFI in April, 2021.

Bennett is a graduate of Ohio University and most recently was a marketing and communications fellow at The Texas Tribune in Austin, Texas and an Ohio Statehouse news bureau reporting fellow for the USA Today Network in Columbus, Ohio. During college, Bennett interned for NFI as part of the Scripps Semester in DC program.

In addition to serving as a resource for reporters, Bennett will produce multimedia projects, anchor the weekly "Inside NFI" video/newsletter, and join Richard Barry as the new cohost of the SoFISHticated podcast.

“We are thrilled to have Kayla join us,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “We think of communications as a core competency around here but one that’s always evolving. Having a fresh set of eyes on what we’ve been doing and what we might do in the future makes a strong team even stronger.”